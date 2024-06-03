Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rob Burrow has urged people to not to “not waste a moment” of life in a poignant video message he only wanted released after his death.

The Leeds Rhinos rugby legend and campaigner died at the age of 41 after a long battle with motor neurone disease, his club announced on Sunday.

BBC Breakfast released the clip as a preview of the upcoming documentary “There’s Only One Rob Burrow”.

In his final message, played as part of the documentary on BBC One and iPlayer, Burrow said: “I hope one day we find a cure and live in a world free of MND.

“By the time that you watch this I will no longer be here. I am just a lad from Yorkshire who got to live out his dream of playing rugby league.

“As a father of three young children I would never want any family to have to go through what my family have since my diagnosis. I hope I have left a mark on the disease. I hope it shows to live in the moment. I hope you find inspiration from the whole story. My final message to you is whatever your personal battle be brave and face it.

The Leeds Rhinos rugby legend and campaigner died at the age of 41 ( BBC )

“Every single day is precious. Don’t waste a moment. In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream.

“Rob Burrow, over and out.”

Mr Burrow, who played 493 times for Leeds and was capped 15 times for his country, was diagnosed with the illness in December 2019.

He spent his years suffering from the disease campaigning for more research into the condition - as well as improved care for those suffering from it.

He is survived by his wife, Lindsey Burrow, who said she and his family were all “deeply saddened by the loss”.

In a statement released through Leeds Rhinos, Mr Burrow’s former club, his wife said: “I was incredibly proud and fortunate to call Rob my husband.

Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I am unbelievably proud of the campaigning he’s done to raise awareness and the millions of pounds that have been raised in his name for MND charities.”

She added: “My priority is to make Rob proud, and to bring our three children up as Rob would want and ensure their happiness and well-being.

“We will continue to keep Rob’s legacy alive. We will continue to ‘bang the drum’ and do our best to try and help others.

“Although we knew this day would arrive, I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our loving, kind and caring husband and father has departed.

“However, we take comfort from how much people’s love and continued support meant to Rob through his most vulnerable times.

“He was simply the best.”

Fan carrying tributes arrive at Headingley Stadium in Leeds ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Well-wishers gathered outside Headingley Stadium in Yorkshire, the home of his team Leeds Rhinos, on Monday morning to pay their respects, laying flowers, scarves and other tributes.

Burrow spent his entire rugby league career with Leeds Rhinos and helped them win eight Super League titles. Two years after his retirement in 2017, Burrow revealed his MND diagnosis.

Burrow was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours list for his services to rugby league and the MND community and was promoted to a CBE in the 2024 New Year Honours.

More follows on this breaking news story...