Rob Burrow’s wife pays tribute to late ‘loving, kind and caring’ husband

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rob Burrow’s widow has paid tribute to her late husband, describing him as “loving, kind and caring” and vowed to keep his legacy alive.

The former England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league player died aged 41 after a long battle with motor neurone disease, it was announced on Sunday.

Mr Burrow, who played 493 times for Leeds and was capped 15 times for his country, was diagnosed with the illness in December 2019.

He spent his years suffering from the disease campaigning for more research into the condition - as well as improved care for those suffering from it.

He is survived by his wife, Lindsey Burrow, who said she and his family were all “deeply saddened by the loss”.

In a statement released through Leeds Rhinos, Mr Burrow’s former club, his wife said: “I was incredibly proud and fortunate to call Rob my husband.

Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey Burrow (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I am unbelievably proud of the campaigning he’s done to raise awareness and the millions of pounds that have been raised in his name for MND charities.

I would like to thank the Rugby League community and everyone for their outpouring of love and support since Rob’s diagnosis. I truly appreciate every message of support, and fundraising that has been done.

“My priority is to make Rob proud, and to bring our three children up as Rob would want and ensure their happiness and well-being.

“We will continue to keep Rob’s legacy alive. We will continue to ‘bang the drum’ and do our best to try and help others.

“Although we knew this day would arrive, I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our loving, kind and caring husband and father has departed.

“However, we take comfort from how much people’s love and continued support meant to Rob through his most vulnerable times.

“He was simply the best.”

Tributes have been paid to Rob Burrow following his death at the age of 41 (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Tributes have poured in for the rugby legend since his passing was announced by his former club on Sunday.

His family have said “his strength is keeping us going” as they attended an emotional groundbreaking ceremony for the Motor Neurone Disease centre bearing his name on Monday.

Just one day after his death was announced, the groundbreaking of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital went ahead as planned at Mr Burrow’s request, with his family saying he “would be looking down and smiling”.

Before his death, Mr Burrow had spearheaded a £6.8 million charity appeal for Leeds Hospitals Charity, where he received care, for a centre for those with MND living in and around the city.

Since Mr Burrow’s death was announced on Sunday evening, the appeal has received around 1,000 donations.

Rob Burrow’s family (l to r) sister Claire Burnett, father Geoff, mother Irene and sister Joanne Hartshorn during a ground-breaking ceremony at the new centre site (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

The former Leeds Rhinos player’s close friend and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield attended the ceremony, along with Burrow’s parents Geoff and Irene Burrow, and his sisters Joanne Hartshorn and Claire Burnett.

Well-wishers gathered outside Headingley Stadium in Yorkshire, the home of his team Leeds Rhinos, on Monday morning to pay their respects, laying flowers, scarves and other tributes.

Fans gather outside Headingley Stadium in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Burrow spent his entire rugby league career with Leeds Rhinos and helped them win eight Super League titles.

Two years after his retirement in 2017, Burrow revealed his MND diagnosis and began fundraising and campaigning to raise awareness of the disease and to improve care and research.

Burrow was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours list for his services to rugby league and the MND community and was promoted to a CBE in the 2024 New Year Honours.

Mr Burrow’s rugby league legacy will be the focal point of Saturday’s Challenge Cup final day at Wembley with a series of tributes lined up in his honour.

A minute’s silence will be staged prior to both the men’s and women’s finals while a minute’s applause will also take place in the seventh minute of each match – Mr Burrow wore the number seven shirt for Leeds – as well as the schools and 1895 Cup finals.