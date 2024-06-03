✕ Close Rob Burrow and friend Kevin Sinfield finish inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kevin Sinfield described Rob Burrow as a “beacon of hope and inspiration” in an emotional tribute to his best friend, who has died aged 41.

Mr Sinfield said it was the day he hoped “would never come” as he grieved the loss of his former teammate - a “wonderful friend to so many” who “fought to the end”.

“My love and thoughts go to your beautiful family,” he added.

In a personally signed message on X, William said: “He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy.”

Mr Burrow, who had been living with motor neurone disease (MND), died in hospital near his home surrounded by his family after becoming ill earlier this week.