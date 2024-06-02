Former rugby star Rob Burrow dies aged 41 after motor neurone disease battle

Rugby star Rob Burrow MBE has died at the age of 41, his former rugby league announced.

The Leeds Rhinos legend passed away on 2 June 2024 following a dignosis of motor neurone disease 5 years ago.

He won widespread praise for raising awareness of the rare condition, which progressively damages parts of the nervous system.

Burrow was born in Pontefract, Yorkshire, and went on to make over 400 appearances for the Rhinos across a 17-year career.

“Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND. He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.”

