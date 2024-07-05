Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Rob Kardashian used a rare appearance on his family’s reality show The Kardashians to claim that aliens are real and have been on Earth “since the ‘40s”.

Kardashian, 37, is the only son of family matriarch Kris Jenner. He is the younger brother of sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé, while Kendall and Kylie Jenner are his half-sisters.

On this week’s episode of their long-running reality show, the family discussed the possible existence of aliens. The conversation was sparked by video footage of a large police presence around Bayside Marketplace in Miami on New Year’s Day which made many speculate that aliens had visited the mall to ring in 2024.

After Kendall Jenner expresses her belief that the incident was “fully real”, Khloé agrees with her. When Kris Jenner questions why there is no concrete video evidence, Khloé responds: “Mom, are you kidding me? They have technology that wipes it all out.”

Khloé then calls her brother Rob, who is known for his belief in alien conspiracies. “There are literally seven species of aliens, and there’s good aliens and bad aliens,” he claims.

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble then weighs in, saying: “There’s more than that, Rob.”

open image in gallery Rob Kardashian pictured in Las Vegas in 2012 ( Isaac Brekken/Getty Images )

Rob goes on to say that aliens have “literally been here since the ‘40s”.

“Centuries, Rob, centuries,” replies Gamble.

In February, Rob Kardashian returned to Instagram with a heartwarming tribute to his late father.

On 22 February, Robert Kardashian‘s birthday, his son wrote: “Happy Birthday Dad! Thank You for giving me only good memories with you. I miss you every day. I love you so much.” The caption accompanied an old photo of his father with his mom, Kris Jenner.

The image featured a gleaming Kris with her arm wrapped around Robert. This is the first photo Rob has posted on the platform since July 2023. His last post was a “Happy Birthday” shoutout to his sister, Khloe, when she turned 39. Before that, exactly a year ago, Rob shared a picture from years ago of him, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim, all with their dad.

Khloé commented on the birthday post with a poignant message assuring Rob that their father would always be in his heart.

“He’s with you everyday Bobby!! Remember that. Look for his signs. He’s trying to show you daily. Never forget how much he loves you. He is so proud of the dad you are,” she wrote.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Robert passed away in September 2003 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer just three months earlier. Every year, his family pays homage to him with loving memories on the day he was born.