Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Sopranos star Robert LuPone has died aged 76.

The actor and leader of the off-Broadway company MCC Theatre died on Saturday (27 August) three years after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

LuPone’s death was announced by the MCC Theatre over the weekend in a statement given to the Associated Press.

THe theatre company said: “The MCC Theatre community mourns the loss of our much loved and uniquely inspiring partner, colleague and dear friend, Bob LuPone, who lived fearlessly and with great curiosity, good humour, a boundless passion for connection and a whole lot of heart. We will miss him deeply and always.”

LuPone – brother of Tony award-winner Patti LuPone – played Dr Bruce “Cooze’ Cusamano, the neighbour of James Ganfolini’s Tony Soprano in HBO’s hit series The Sopranos.

He also played the neighbour to Kim Cattrell’s Samantha Jones in Sex and the City.

LuPone appeared on multiple soap operas throughout his career, including All My Children – for which he won a Daytime Emmy nomination – and Guiding Light.

In 1968, he made his Broadway debut in Noel Coward’s Sweet Potato. Later, he earned a Tony nomination for his performance in A Chorus Line.

LuPone is survived by his wife, Virginia, his son, Orlando, his sister, Patti, and his brother, William.