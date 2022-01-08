Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer? The latest clues revealed

The Masked Singer viewers are deploying their best detective skills to figure out who’s behind Rockhopper’s costume.

The reality TV series returned to our screens on New Year’s Day, with a new group of celebrities performing from inside bizarre giant costumes in a bid to outwit judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

Rockhopper is among the contestants to compete on the 2022 series, alongside Mushroom, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Firework, Poodle, and Robobunny.

In week one, Rockhopper performed “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood. The biggest clues we know so far about Rockhopper are that they are a big entertainer, they are related to the circus, they might have an American accent, and they have the ability to jump. They also “made headlines by being the first” and there have been mentions of the “greatest show”.

One fan theory circulating online is that Zendaya is hiding beneath the costume, as the actor starred in The Greatest Showman.

Ora was convinced Rockhopper was Zendaya, too, and the clue hinting towards the star’s ability to jump could tie into Zendaya’s boyfriend, Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

According to Betfair, Zendaya is the most likely to be revealed to be Rockhopper. You can see the odds below.

Rockhopper odds:

Zendaya (6/4)

Ashley Roberts (2/1)

Kimberley Wyatt (4/1)

Alesha Dixon (8/1)

Nicole Scherzinger (10/1)

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.