The Masked Singer viewers are deploying their best detective skills to figure out who’s behind Rockhopper’s costume.

The reality TV series returned to our screens on New Year’s Day, with a new group of celebrities performing from inside bizarre giant costumes in a bid to outwit judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

Rockhopper is among the contestants to compete on the 2022 series, alongside Mushroom, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Firework, Poodle, and Robobunny.

In week one, Rockhopper performed “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood. We learned that Rockhopper is a big entertainer, they are related to the circus, they might have an American accent, and they have the ability to jump. They also “made headlines by being the first” and there were mentions of the “greatest show”.

One fan theory that circulated online was that Zendaya is hiding beneath the costume, as the actor starred in The Greatest Showman.

Ora was convinced Rockhopper was Zendaya, too, and it was thought that the clue hinting towards the star’s ability to jump could tie into Zendaya’s boyfriend, Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

On Saturday (15 January), Rockhopper’s VT continued in the circus theme, while they said that they had “never been one to ruffle feathers”. However, they added that they were “no stranger to giving my opinion” and liked to help people, leading the judges to theorise that they could be a podcast host.

Rockhopper performed an emotive rendition of ‘Love is a Losing Game' (ITV)

After an impressive rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Love is a Losing Game”, the judges were convinced that Rockhopper was a singer, while their accent seemed to hint at them being Scandinavian. McCall thought it was Zara Larsson, while Gilligan went for Robyn.

Ross guessed Fearne Cotton while Ora thought that Jamelia was behind the mask.

Following Rockhopper’s performance of Miley Cyrus’s “Edge of Midnight” on 22 January, viewers were convinced that the name behind the mask is Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams.

The clues included a series of photos of William Shatner, William Shakespeare and Prince William, all pointing viewers to the name William.

Further clues on 29 January featured mentions of retail therapy and power cuts, which was in turn highlighted could link to songs by the Pussycat Dolls. With this in mind, Nicole Scherzinger was a guess made by the judges.

However, it’s being pointed out that Jonathan Ross’ guess of Ellie Goulding could have some credence to it; the Baritish singer has a track called “Electricity”.

One viewer said: “Ahh the ‘Williams’ rings true to the people on Twitter saying it’s Michelle from Destiny’s Child.”

Another wrote: “If you haven’t clicked that Rockhopper is Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child from the clues tonight, I don’t know how to help you.”

According to Betfair, Robyn is the most likely to be revealed to be Rockhopper. You can see the odds below.

Rockhopper odds:

Robyn: 11/1

Paloma Faith 5/

Zara Larsson 8/

Bjork 10/

Ashley Roberts: 14/1

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.