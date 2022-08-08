Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Roger E Mosley has died at the age of 83.

The American actor who was best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum PI, died on Sunday (7 August) morning.

Mosley’s daughter confirmed his death through a tribute post on Facebook.

“Roger E Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum PI passed away at 1.17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all.

“I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

Details of the exact cause of Mosley’s death haven’t been revealed. He is survived by his partner Toni Laudermick and three children.

(Getty Images)

Apart from Magnum PI, Mosley’s most prominent film role was his 1976 starring turn as the title character in Leadbelly, a biography of the musician directed by Gordon Parks.

He also guest-starred on shows such as Night Court, Kung Fu, Starsky & Hutch, Kojak, The Rockford Files, Baretta, and Sanford and Son.

Mosley’s other film credits include McQ with John Wayne, The Greatest as Sonny Liston, 197’s Semi-Tough , Heart Condition, and Pentathlon

He also starred in the television series Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper as Coach Ricketts in a recurring role with comedian/actor Mark Curry, and in the film A Thin Line Between Love and Hate with Martin Lawrence, Lynn Whitfield, and Bobby Brown.