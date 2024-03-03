For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Roman Kemp took a subtle swipe at Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner while hosting the Brit Awards.

Last month Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, was hit with allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

Horner strongly denied the allegations and was placed under investigation by the company. He was then cleared of any wrongdoing after being interviewed for nearly 10 hours by an external lawyer.

Red Bull confirmed that “the grievance has been dismissed” and stated that the company felt confident that “the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial”. The colleague has the right to an appeal.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned,” the company added.

Kemp, 31, appeared to reference the incident while presenting the annual music awards ceremony alongside fellow hosts Maya Jama and Clara Amfo last night (2 March).

As he walked past tables filled with guests, Kemp described the venue as “a hubbub of who’s who of the music industry”, before quipping: “Honestly, it’s been busier down here than at the Red Bull press office”.

Halliwell, who has been married to Horner since 2015, was pictured standing in solidarity with her husband during an appearance at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Geri Halliwell appeared alongside husband Christian Horner in Bahrain (Getty Images)

The pair held hands as they arrived at the Paddock yesterday, and were seen smiling and chatting together. Horner later admitted that the week had been “testing”, telling reporters: “It’s been very testing for my family but we are very strong as a family and our focus is on this race.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Halliwell and Horner share son Montague George Hector, aged seven, while the pop icon also has a 17-year-old daughter, Bluebell, from a previous relationship with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

Earlier this week, a source told The Sun that the allegations had caused “weeks of hell for Christian and his family”.

“Geri has been rock solid behind Christian – and his whole family is relieved and elated that it’s over,” the source added. “Those feelings are there but no one close to Christian feels like celebrating much after what he’s been through.”

Horner joined Red Bull Racing in 2005, when he became the youngest ever Formula One principal.