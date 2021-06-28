Romesh Ranganathan has been announced as the host replacing Anne Robinson on The Weakest Link.

The TV presenter and comedian will help launch a new iteration of the BBC One quiz show with celebrity guests, the broadcaster announced.

The Weakest Link was first broadcast with Robinson as host in 2000, ending 12 years later. A Children in Need charity special aired in 2017.

The star guests will replace members of the public, and will attempt to win money for their favourite charities.

“It's an honour to be asked to bring what is basically a TV institution back to our screens. Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege,” Ranganathan said in a statement.

“I'm hoping we've found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it. If not, accept this as my apology.”

Anne Robinson (PA Media)

Kate Phillips, director of entertainment at the BBC, said: “Weakest Link has always been a firm favourite with audiences and Anne Robinson was a terrific and formidable host. I can't wait to see Romesh bring his own unique style of presenting to one of TV's most memorable roles.”

The new series of The Weakest Link will consist of 12 45-minute episodes, the BBC said.

Robinson, 76, built a reputation as the “Queen of Mean” due to her cutting remarks made to members of the public who took part on The Weakest Link.

Her history of making overly personal comments on the show came under scrutiny when she was announced as the new host of Channel 4’s Countdown earlier this year.

Robinson herself admitted that the BBC would probably not air old episodes of The Weakest Link today, but claimed she could not be “cancelled” because she is “not on social media”.