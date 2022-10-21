Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ron Masak death: Angela Lansbury’s Murder, She Wrote co-star, dies aged 86

Actor’s death comes eight days after Lansbury’s

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 21 October 2022 11:26
Comments
Angela Lansbury: Murder, She Wrote star dies aged 96

Ron Masak, Angela Lansbury’s Murder, She Wrote co-star, has died aged 86.

The Chicago-born character actor, whose extensive range of TV credits include Police Story, I Dream of Jeannie and Falcon Crest, died from natural causes.

His granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis announced the news via The Hollywood Reporter.

Masak’s career lasted for six decades. His other TV appearances include an episode of The Twilight Zone, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Get Smart.

However, it was playing Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger in the final eight seasons of Murder, She Wrote that Masak is best known. He joined the show in 1988, and appeared in 41 episodes in total.

Recommended

Masak’s death comes eight days after his co-star Angela Lansbury died, aged 96.

The actor’s film debut arrived in John Sturges’s 1968 thriller Ice Station Zebra, which he starred in opposite Rock Hudson and Ernest Borgnine.

In 2015, Masak wrote a memoir titled All My Heroes From A to Z.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in