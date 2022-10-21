Ron Masak death: Angela Lansbury’s Murder, She Wrote co-star, dies aged 86
Actor’s death comes eight days after Lansbury’s
Ron Masak, Angela Lansbury’s Murder, She Wrote co-star, has died aged 86.
The Chicago-born character actor, whose extensive range of TV credits include Police Story, I Dream of Jeannie and Falcon Crest, died from natural causes.
His granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis announced the news via The Hollywood Reporter.
Masak’s career lasted for six decades. His other TV appearances include an episode of The Twilight Zone, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Get Smart.
However, it was playing Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger in the final eight seasons of Murder, She Wrote that Masak is best known. He joined the show in 1988, and appeared in 41 episodes in total.
Masak’s death comes eight days after his co-star Angela Lansbury died, aged 96.
The actor’s film debut arrived in John Sturges’s 1968 thriller Ice Station Zebra, which he starred in opposite Rock Hudson and Ernest Borgnine.
In 2015, Masak wrote a memoir titled All My Heroes From A to Z.
