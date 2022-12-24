Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ronan Vibert, a staple of British television, has died aged 58.

The actor – best known for his role in Saving Mr Banks – died on Thursday (22 December) in a Florida hospital.

His manager Sharon Vitro told The Hollywood Reporter that Vibert had contracted a brief illness, although no more details were given.

Born in Cambridge in 1964 then spending his childhood in South Wales, Vibert studied at the esteemed drama school Rada, from which he graduated in 1985.

Four years later, he made his screen debut in the award-winning TV series Traffik. From then on, Vibert had a long and consistent career across television, film, theatre and radio.

Some of his biggest TV appearances were in The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Borgias, Hatfieldsand McCoys, Penny Dreadful and NCIS LA.

On the big screen, he appeared in Shadow of the Vampire, The Pianist, and Saving Mr Banks, in which he played PL Travers’ (Emma Thompson) publisher Diarmuid Russell.

His most recent film role was opposite Michael Fassbender in the 2017 psychological thriller The Snowman.

His last TV appearance was as Ritter Longerbane in the Prime Video series Carnival Row, which stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

Vibert with his wife in 2012 (Getty Images)

Vibert also did voice work for video games, including Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag in 2013 and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales in 2018. He has voiced a number of audiobooks, including Kate Quinn’s historical novels The Lion and the Rose and The Serpent and the Pearl.

Vibert spent the later years of his life living in Florida, where he died.

The actor is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.

There will be private service for family only in the coming days, while a celebration of life service is planned to take place in London in 2023.