Rosie Jones says she’s overcome ‘internalised ableism’ to take on London Marathon

Comedian Rosie Jones has admitted that “internalised ableism” has previously stopped her from using mobility aids, as she prepares to take part in the TCS London Marathon.

The popular comic and TV panel member, who has ataxic cerebral palsy, is completing the long-distance race this Sunday (21 April) with fellow stand-up Ivo Graham, who will be pushing her in a Delta Buggy.

Jones, 33, told the PA news agency that it has always been her dream to take part, but “to be honest, I’m too lazy to train”.

“So when Ivo offered the opportunity for me to sit there and be pushed for the entire thing, I thought 'Why not?'” she said.

“My internalised ableism stopped me from using mobility aids for a long time as I thought it would be me 'giving up.' But I now realise that they can enhance my life and make me more independent.”

She added: “This has had a hugely positive impact on my mental health and how I see myself as a person with a physical disability.”

Ataxic cerebral palsy is the least common type of cerebral palsy and is identified by shaky movement and poor balance, according to NHS Inform.

Jones is raising money for Up: The Adult Cerebral Palsy Movement.

Rosie Jones is raising money and awareness by taking part in the London Marathon ( Getty Images )

“I also think it's important to raise awareness of the brilliant mobility aids out there that make it possible for people like me to take part in such an iconic event,” she said.

In preparation for the big day, the duo completed a half marathon together in London’s Victoria Park, with Jones shouting through a megaphone in pouring rain.

Graham said: “My previous marathons have meant a huge amount, feeling that I'm representing both my parents, my mum through the MS Society, and my dad, who got us all into running in the first place, and also joined us in the rain at Victoria Park.

“This year, I have the pressure but also, crucially, the joy, of running it for Rosie, of it being her first marathon, and feeling that alongside her, we're hopefully representing a great number of people out there whose lives are affected by disability, who might be well served already by the wonderful work of the MS Society or Up: The Adult Cerebral Palsy Movement, or who might now decide that they can do a marathon if they can just pressure an able-bodied pal into pushing them.”

In February, Jones responded to the online abuse she’s received after her recent TV appearances.

Rosie Jones is a regular panel member on shows such as ‘Out of Order’ and ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ ( Channel 4 )

“Do I need a thick skin? Yes, I bloody do. But I’m able to switch it off, I don’t look at social media when I’m on TV and I focus on the positives,” she told The Guardian.

Jones recalled how people – particularly those with disabilities – often approach her to thank her for “making us feel seen and worthy and valid”.

Jones also praised the TV producers she is working with on her new panel show, Out of Order, for ensuring the set was “fully accessible”, but called for further awareness and inclusion across the industry.

“I spend a lot of my time and energy fitting into a non-disabled world, and over time that is so exhausting,” she said.

Follow live updates on the London Marathon here.