‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook, the endurance athlete who recently ran the length of Africa, will be among the record number of people taking part in tomorrow’s London Marathon.

More than 50,000 - elite and charitable runners - are expected to take to the streets of the capital on what is forecast to be a dry and bright Sunday with cool temperatures of 12C.

This year’s race will mark the first time that wheelchair and non-disabled athletes have received the same prize money for a marathon.

A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s event, making it the most popular marathon in the world.

There will be a host of celebrities including EastEnders cast members Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick who will run as part of a storyline in which their characters Honey and Jay run in memory of Jay’s late wife, Lola (played by Danielle Harold), who died of a brain tumour in 2023.