London Marathon 2024: ‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook among record 50,000 to run race
A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s event in the capital
‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook, the endurance athlete who recently ran the length of Africa, will be among the record number of people taking part in tomorrow’s London Marathon.
More than 50,000 - elite and charitable runners - are expected to take to the streets of the capital on what is forecast to be a dry and bright Sunday with cool temperatures of 12C.
This year’s race will mark the first time that wheelchair and non-disabled athletes have received the same prize money for a marathon.
A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s event, making it the most popular marathon in the world.
There will be a host of celebrities including EastEnders cast members Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick who will run as part of a storyline in which their characters Honey and Jay run in memory of Jay’s late wife, Lola (played by Danielle Harold), who died of a brain tumour in 2023.
Kenenisa Bekele says London Marathon field will be ‘remembering’ Kelvin Kiptum
Kelvin Kiptum will always hold a special place in the hearts of all marathon runners, according to veteran three-time Olympic track champion Kenenisa Bekele.
Kenyan long-distance runner Kiptum won last year’s London Marathon for the third time, but was killed in a car accident in February at the age of 24.
Full report:
Natalie Pinkham: ‘Why I’m running the London Marathon in memory of my mate, Caroline Flack’
The Sky Sports F1 presenter speaks to Kieran Jackson about her first marathon this Sunday and the work done in memory of her good friend Flack, who took her own life in 2020.
Read the full interview below:
How science can help runners avoid hitting the wall
The 2024 TCS London Marathon is almost here with the 26.2-mile distance often feeling like a puzzle for runners to solve. While each training run can provide a different piece, most runners would be wise to consider how they will utilise fuel and hydration on the day, in order to fit the whole thing together.
Full report:
How can I enter next year’s race?
For those inspired or keen to experience the magic, you can apply for entry into next year’s race.
Here’s all you need to know about the ballot and how to get into next year’s race:
How much will the winners get?
The 2024 London Marathon will create history by becoming the first marathon in the world to ensure equal distribution of prize money between able-bodied athletes and wheelchair racers.
Although the winners as not as well paid as in some other iconic sporting events, the elite men’s and women’s able-bodied races and men’s and women’s wheelchair races will all have a prize pot of $308,000 (£243,000)
Here’s how much the winners will receive:
‘Hardest Geezer’ to run London Marathon and sets next long-distance target
Hardest Geezer Russ Cook, who ran the entire length of Africa, will return to long-distance running at the London Marathon.
Mr Cook, from West Sussex, said he planned to run the marathon for charity despite only finishing his 352-day challenge on 7 April.
Full report:
Wheelchair and non-disabled athletes to get same prize money
This year’s race will mark the first time that wheelchair and non-disabled athletes have received the same prize money for a marathon.
All four winners of the elite races will receive £44,000, with the runner-up earning £24,000 and third place taking home £18,000.
David Weir, who will be racing his 25th consecutive London Marathon on Sunday and has won eight times, said he had not expected the change to happen in his lifetime.
50,000 to take part in marathon
The ballot for next year’s TCS London Marathon has opened on the eve of the 2024 event.
A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s event which takes place on Sunday, making it the most popular marathon in the world.
More than 50,000 people, a record number, are expected to take part on what is due to be a dry and bright day with temperatures up to 12C.
Date, times, route and how to watch race
The London Marathon returns in 2024 with another action-packed day of elite and charitable racing.
The annual road race in the English capital is again held in a traditional slot in April, with thousands entering the mass participation event and bidding to complete the 26.2-mile course.
Here is everything you need to know about when it starts, the route it will take and how to watch:
London Marathon 2024: Date, times, route and how to watch race
Everything you need to know ahead of the annual race
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the London Marathon.
We’ll have all the build-up and action from the race, which gets underway tomorrow morning.
Stay tuned for the latest updates.
