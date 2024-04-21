Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1713683678

London Marathon 2024 LIVE: ‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook among record 50,000 to run race

A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s event in the capital

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 21 April 2024 08:14
Comments
Related video: Three stretches to aid marathon recovery

The London Marathon takes place today and the ‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook, the endurance athlete who recently ran the length of Africa, will be among the record number of people taking part in the 26-mile run.

More than 50,000 elite and charitable runners are taking to the streets of the capital on what is forecast to be a dry and bright Sunday with cool temperatures of 12C. This year’s race will mark the first time that wheelchair and non-disabled athletes have received the same prize money for a marathon.

A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this event, making it the most popular marathon in the world. There will be a host of celebrities including EastEnders cast members Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick who will run as part of a storyline in which their characters Honey and Jay run in memory of Jay’s late wife, Lola (played by Danielle Harold), who died of a brain tumour in 2023.

Follow all the latest updates from the London Marathon below.

Recommended
1713683678

What is the prize money on offer at the London Marathon?

This year’s London Marathon will make history as it becomes the first marathon in the world to pay wheelchair racers the same prize money as their able-bodied counterparts.

London Marathon wheelchair races were already the richest in the world, but a further increase of $54,500 (£43,000) to the prize money in 2024 means the total prize pot stands at $308,000 (£243,000), creating parity with the elite men’s and women’s able-bodied fields.

This means that all winners in the elite races of the 2024 London Marathon will receive $55,000 (£44,000), with the runner-up earning $30,000 (£23,700) and third-place $22,500 (£17,800).

Lawrence Ostlere21 April 2024 08:14
1713682877

What time does it start?

Here are today’s start times, with the wheelchair races kicking things off just after 9am on a fresh morning in London. The elite women’s race will get going just before half past nine, ahead of the elite men and then the mass start.

9.05am – Elite wheelchair men’s and women’s races.

9.25am – Elite women’s race.

10am – Elite men’s race followed by mass start.

Lawrence Ostlere21 April 2024 08:01
1713681360

ICYMI: Father says daughter’s cancer treatment ‘million times harder’ than marathon

A father running the TCS London Marathon to support Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity said his young daughter’s cancer treatment was “a million times harder” than tackling 26.2 miles.

Sky, now aged four, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a tumour in her brain, in April 2021 after her parents noticed she lost her balance frequently and was not meeting some developmental milestones.

Full report:

Father says daughter’s cancer treatment ‘million times harder’ than marathon

Benedict Barton is running the London Marathon for Great Ormond Street Hospital which treated his daughter Sky, now four, with targeted chemotherapy.

Lawrence Ostlere21 April 2024 07:36
1713679200

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the London Maraton.

The event gets underway in a few hours, with elite and charitable runners taking part in the 26.2 mile run across the capital.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

(Getty Images)
Matt Mathers21 April 2024 07:00
1713675600

Date, times, route and how to watch race

The London Marathon returns in 2024 with another action-packed day of elite and charitable racing.

The annual road race in the English capital is again held in a traditional slot in April, with thousands entering the mass participation event and bidding to complete the 26.2-mile course.

Here is everything you need to know about when it starts, the route it will take and how to watch:

London Marathon 2024: Date, times, route and how to watch race

Everything you need to know ahead of the annual race

Matt Mathers21 April 2024 06:00
1713672000

50,000 to take part in marathon

The ballot for next year’s TCS London Marathon opened on the eve of the 2024 event.

A world record 578,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s event, making it the most popular marathon in the world.

More than 50,000 people, a record number, are expected to take part on what is due to be a dry and bright Sunday with temperatures up to 12C.

Last year, ahead of the race, a total of £39 million was raised by London Marathon participants on the fundraising site (PA) (PA Archive)
Matt Mathers21 April 2024 05:00
1713668400

Wheelchair and non-disabled athletes to get same prize moneyWheelchair and non-disabled athletes to get same prize money

This year’s race will mark the first time that wheelchair and non-disabled athletes have received the same prize money for a marathon.

All four winners of the elite races will receive £44,000, with the runner-up earning £24,000 and third place taking home £18,000.

(PA Archive)
Matt Mathers21 April 2024 04:00
1713664800

‘Hardest Geezer’ to run London Marathon and sets next long-distance target

Hardest Geezer Russ Cook, who ran the entire length of Africa, will return to long-distance running at the London Marathon.

Mr Cook, from West Sussex, said he planned to run the marathon for charity despite only finishing his 352-day challenge on 7 April.

Full report:

‘Hardest Geezer’ to run London Marathon and sets next long-distance target

Russ Cook said he planned to run the marathon on Sunday for charity despite only finishing his 352-day challenge on April 7

Matt Mathers21 April 2024 03:00
1713661200

How much will the winners get?

The 2024 London Marathon will create history by becoming the first marathon in the world to ensure equal distribution of prize money between able-bodied athletes and wheelchair racers.

Although the winners as not as well paid as in some other iconic sporting events, the elite men’s and women’s able-bodied races and men’s and women’s wheelchair races will all have a prize pot of $308,000 (£243,000)

Here’s how much the winners will receive:

London Marathon 2024 prize money: How much will the winners get?

The 2024 London Marathon will break new ground with its equal distribution of prize money

Matt Mathers21 April 2024 02:00
1713657600

How can I enter next year’s race?

For those inspired or keen to experience the magic, you can apply for entry into next year’s race.

Here’s all you need to know about the ballot and how to get into next year’s London Marathon:

London Marathon ballot: How can I enter next year’s race?

Everything you need to know about entering the ballot for next year’s race

Matt Mathers21 April 2024 01:00

