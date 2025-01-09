RuPaul responds amid outrage over Tyra Sanchez’s ‘disgusting’ The Vivienne posts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

RuPaul has appeared to respond to a hugely controversial post by drag star Tyra Sanchez about late performer The Vivienne.

The Vivienne, born James Lee Williams, was found dead last weekend aged 32.

Their death prompted an outpouring of grief from both the drag community and their wider fanbase, along with tributes from pop star Ariana Grande and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage.

Shortly after the news emerged, however, US drag queen Tyra Sanchez, who won the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the US, shared a post that sparked outrage on social media.

In 2020, The Vivienne had written on X/Twitter, in reference to Netflix using a different drag queen’s photo to promote the season finale of Drag Race: “Bet Tyra was fuming when she realised Netflix spoiled the win too. Sorry gal. You tried though.”

On 5 January, Tyra quote-tweeted the post and wrote: “Yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium.”

The Vivienne (left) with RuPaul; right, drag queen Tyra Sanchez ( Getty )

The comment was branded “disgusting” by fellow drag queen Kandy Muse, who replied: “I’ve defended you for years but now you can absolutely go f*** yourself and if our path were to ever cross it’s absolutely on sight b****, it’s not a threat it’s a promise, you disgusting person.”

Tyra responded: “Threat received. Prepare your funeral.”

A number of other drag queens replied, calling Tyra “embarrassing” and “repulsive”.

After the online altercation, RuPaul took to social media and shared a viral clip in which the drag icon slaps Tyra around the face during an “Acting Chops” challenge in season two, episode 11 of the US series.

While the post was shared to Instagram and TikTok without any caption or reference to recent events, many of RuPaul’s followers interpreted it as a response to Tyra’s upsetting remarks.

“Viv is somewhere cackling at this,” one fan wrote.

Others called on RuPaul to strip Tyra of her Drag Race title over her comments, with one writing: “OK mama but are you gonna take that crown back though?”

The Vivienne’s death was announced by their longtime publicist and friend Simon Jones, who described them as an “incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person”.

“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle,” Jones wrote.

“They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”