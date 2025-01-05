Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

James Lee Williams, the British drag performer who went by the name The Vivienne, has died aged 32.

The news was announced by their publicist, Simon Jones, who shared a statement from social media.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” Jones said.

“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle.

“They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

The Vivienne, who was born in Wales, rose to prominence after competing in and eventually winning the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, having previously been appointed as the UK Drag Ambassador to the US show four years earlier.

Among their many memorable moments on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was their candid discussions about dealing with drug addiction: “I didn’t really expect to talk about it, but when you’re on a reality TV show you do open up a lot more, because it’s just a pressure cooker of emotions and personalities,” they said in a 2021 interview.

They revealed that they often received at least 30 messages a day from fans who had been inspired to get clean.

They went on to appear in the critically acclaimed, award-winning medical drama This is Going to Hurt, based on Adam Kay’s memoir of the same name. They were the first drag performer to compete on Dancing on Ice in 2023, finishing in third place.

open image in gallery The Vivienne (third from left) at the premiere of series one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

In 2024, they starred as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard of Oz musical, calling it “the most iconic story ever told”.

“It’s probably been the best experience of my life so far,” they told InCommon in an interview in January last year. “Just the rehearsal process alone was wonderful – being surrounded by the most amazing, talented and creative people, and for them to welcome me with open arms and actually enjoy what I’m doing with the role.

“I feel very blessed and I keep feeling like I’m the one that’s ended up in Oz and that I’m going to wake up in Kansas once more and realise it was all a dream.”

open image in gallery The Vivienne attends RuPaul's DragCon UK 2020 at Olympia London ( Lia Toby/Getty Images )

Jones’s statement concluded: “We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

Tributes immediately began pouring in from a number of The Vivienne’s friends and supporters.

“I don’t have the words. Utterly heartbroken,” RuPaul’sDrag Race judge Michelle Visage wrote.

“I’m so sorry,” fellow drag artist Bimini wrote on Jones’s post. “I’m in total shock.”

Former Little Mix star and solo artist Perrie Edwards shared a series of heart emojis, while singer Nicole Appleton wrote: “Oh Simon I’m so sorry sending you love.”

Emmerdale actor Lisa Riley called The Vivienne an “incredible human”.

“Never stop shining your beautiful light over us all,” she wrote. “Love and strength to all your family. We will miss you so much.”