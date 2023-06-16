Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Vivienne has spoken out about suffering a “homophobic attack” while in a branch of McDonald’s on Friday (16 June).

The drag queen and performer is best known for winning the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019.

Since then, she has appeared in drag persona on the medical drama This is Going to Hurt as well as finishing in third place in the most recent series of Dancing on Ice.

On Friday, The Vivienne shared details of an altercation while at the Liverpool Edge Lane branch of the fast food restaurant.

“Just been attacked in McDonald’s, Police on way,” she tweeted at around 12.30pm.

“Homophobia alive and well folks! First time I’ve never retaliated in a fight because I’m not gonna punch somebody in front of kids and women.”

Later, the performer, known out of drag as James Lee Williams, shared updates on the situation and informed her supporters that the suspected assaulter had been caught.

She wrote: “Thank you all for your concern, the police have been great and I believe the culprit has been found.”

The Vivienne (Getty Images for The National Lottery)

The Vivienne then went on to thank “the fantastic staff” at the Edge Lane branch of McDonald’s “who acted fast and removed the idiot from the premises and did everything in their power to make sure I was OK and waited for police with me”.

“HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!” she added. The Independent has reached out to The Vivienne’s publicist for further information.

In response to the TV star’s account of her experience, fans and fellow drag queens have shared support.

Fellow Drag Race royalty (All Stars 5 winner) Shea Coulée replied: “Damn Viv! I’m so sorry this happened to you. Hope you’re alright.”

Drag Race UK season three contestant Elektra Fence wrote: “Omg I hope you’re OK! Sending love.”

In an interview with The Independent in 2021, The Vivienne spoke about the ways that having a public platform enables her to help others and bring light to issues that members of the LGBT+ community may face.

Discussing her interactions with fans, she said: “I also get messages [from] dads who have just discovered their son really loves Drag Race and they think maybe they’re gay, [saying] ‘I’ve tried everything to try and help him along, what can I do?’

“When I reply, I’ll usually say something like, ‘You’re doing everything right. They’re young, they’ll find their people, they’ll find their tribe, they’ll find out who they are – as long as you are there to love and support them, you’re doing everything right’.”