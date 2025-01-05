The Vivienne death latest: RuPaul’s Drag Race stars lead tributes to ‘incredible’ performer
James Lee Williams, the popular British drag performer, has died at the age of 32
Tributes have started pouring in after James Lee Williams, the popular British drag performer, actor and singer who went by the name The Vivienne, has died aged 32.
RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said they were a “beacon to so many” who was always laughing and would be “so missed”.
The news was announced by their publicist, Simon Jones, who shared a statement from social media on Sunday evening.
“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” Jones said.
“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle.”
Lorraine Kelly pays tribute
TV presenter Lorraine Kelly wrote on X: “Oh this is so sad - such a lovely, funny, whip smart and generous person. A delight to interview. My thoughts with everyone who loved The Vivienne.”
The Vivienne’s recent achievements
Williams performed as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.
The Vivienne also competed on an all-winners season of the RuPaul franchise in the US in 2022, the only UK contestant for that series.
They also starred in BBC Three show The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood in 2020, which saw them make their first music video.
They were joined each week by a different celebrity who helped them, with guests including Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur and American comedian Bruce Vilanch.
RuPaul’s Drag Race pays tribute
RuPaul’s Drag Race paid tribute to The Vivienne, saying they were “deeply saddened” to learn of the drag star’s death.
A message on X added: “Her talent, humour, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration.
“She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity - she embodied what it means to be a true champion.
“Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time.”
Full statement on The Vivienne’s death
In a post on Instagram, The Vivienne’s publicist Simon Jones said: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.
“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.
“We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”
‘Unbelievably sad’, Antony Cotton says
Coronation Street star Antony Cotton said the news of the death of James Lee Williams, known as The Vivienne, was “unbelievably sad”.
In a post on X, Cotton said: “This is so unbelievably sad. James was a real joy to be around. We loved him x.”
Bimini Bon Boulash pays tribute
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash was also among those posting messages on the official announcement, writing in an Instagram comment: “I’m so sorry I’m in total shock”.
The Vivienne was an ‘incredible human’, Emmerdale actress says
Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley has referred to The Vivienne as an “incredible human” who will be missed so much following the death of the drag queen.
Posting to Instagram, Riley said: “You incredible human. Rest in peace. Never stop shining your beautiful light over us all. Love and strength to all your family. We will miss you so much.”
Michelle Visage: ‘Beacon to so many'
