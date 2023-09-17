Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russell Brand has been dropped by his agent Tavistock Wood after being accused of rape and sexual assault by four women.

In a joint investigation released by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 on Saturday (16 September), the comedian and actor has been accused of sexually assaulting four women between 2006 and 2013. Others have accused Brand of predatory and abusive behaviour.

Brand has vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that his prior relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage for the latest updates

In the report, one woman alleges that she entered into a relationship with Brand when she was just 16 and that he sexually assaulted her towards the end of their relationship.

The woman claims that she contacted Brand’s literary agent at the time, who was also the co-founder of talent agency Tavistock Wood, but never heard back from the agent about her allegations, but did hear back from Brand’s lawyer.

Following the release of The Times report and ahead of the documentary airing on Saturday, Brand’s profile was removed from the Tavistock Wood website.

Brand, pictured on Saturday (PA Wire)

In a statement, the agency confirmed that they had been contacted about Brand’s alleged behaviour in 2020, which he had denied.

“Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him,” they said.

“TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”

The Independent has contacted Brand’s representatives for comment.

Other allegations made against Brand include that he raped a woman in his Los Angeles home in 2012. The woman claims she told him to “get off, get off” when he pushed her up against the wall and assaulted her.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

According to a text message published by The Sunday Times, the woman texted Brand the next day saying “for u to take advantage of me like that is unexceptable. You have a problem, u need help... When a girl say NO it means no.”

Brand has denied the allegations (PA Wire)

Brand apparently replied “Im very sorry [sic]... I’m embarrassed by my behaviour”, according to the messages.

Another woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Brand the following year in early 2013. She had been working with Brand and had a brief sexual relationship with him prior to the alleged attack.

Brand denied the allegations in a video released on Friday (15 September) night ahead of the reports being released.

Brand said that he was “very, very promiscuous” at the time of the alleged incidents, but claimed that “during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual”.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)