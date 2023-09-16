Russell Brand allegations – latest: Comedian accused of rape and sexual assault of four women
The presenter has denied all allegations which have appeared in an investigation by The Sunday Times
Comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotionally abusing four women during the height of his fame.
The alleged assaults occurred between 2006 and 2013, while he was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4, and include an assault on a 16-year-old girl.
He vehemently denied the “very serious criminal allegations” ahead of an expected expose to be aired by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme tonight.
In a video posted to social media, the 48-year-old actor said he had received “two extremely disturbing letters” listing “extremely egregious and aggressive attacks” relating to his “promiscuous” past.
While he did not specify details of the claims, he insisted his relationships had been “absolutely always consensual” and that he had been “transparent” about his promiscuity.
The two-minute and 45-second long video clip, which was shared on his YouTube and various social media profiles, accused the outlets of having a “serious and concerted agenda” to silence him.
Since ending his career as a presenter and stand-up comedian, Brand has launched a podcast and currently runs a yoga and mental health-orientated YouTube channel named Awakening with Russell.
Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assaults of four women
The comedian Russell Brand has been accused of raping and sexually abusing four women during the height of his fame.
The 48-year-old has denied the allegations following an investigation by The Sunday Times.
Four women have alleged sexual assaults betwen 2006 and 2013, while others have accused him of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.
Presenter Kirsty Gallacher backs Brand with social media post
Brand’s sister-in-law Kirsty Gallacher has backed him after reposted his two minute video denying “very serious criminal allegations made against him”.
Ms Gallacher, 47, is the older sister of Brand’s wife Laura. The Smooth Radio presenter shared the video on Instagram with a large red love heart ahead of a Channel 4 programme this evening.
