BBC to investigate whether Russell Brand used its taxis to pick up 16-year-old girl

The BBC has promised to investigate whether Russell Brand used the broadcaster's taxis to pick a 16-year-old girl amid allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian.

Mr Brand has been accused of using chauffer-driven BBC cars to drive young women around London.

The comedian, who presented a BBC radio show from 2006 to 2008, has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, told staff that an internal review would "look at any complaints made about Russell Brand's conduct during his time, what was known at the time, what was done".

He promised "full transparency" during the investigation.

Mr Davie said the review would specifically look into “the position regarding any cars used by the BBC at that time”, among other issues.

Mr Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

He used to present Channel 4’s Big Brother spin-off shows EFourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth and work on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music programmes.