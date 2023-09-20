✕ Close Resurfaced footage shows moment Katy Perry found out Russell Brand dumped her

YouTube has suspended adverts on Russell Brand’s channel in light of a slew of sexual assault and rape allegations made against the comedian, as clips of his former wife Katy Perry have resurfaced.

The platform’s suspension, for “violating its policy”, will still allow Brand to upload videos to his 6.6 million followers, but he will not profit from advertising.

Meanwhile, footage has reemerged showing the moment Brand ended his relationship with US singer Perry by text message in 2011, following their 14-month marriage.

Presenter Vanessa Feltz has also shared “deeply offensive” footage of Brand asking to sleep with her and her daughters when she appeared on his chat show in 2006.

And the late comedian Sean Lock disclosed the reason he hated Brand in a clip from the panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats in 2014, explaining he had a “fear” his daughters would bring home a man like Brand one day.

Brand has vehemently denied the “very serious criminal allegations” and said his relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email newsdesk@independent.co.uk