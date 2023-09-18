Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A clip of the late comedian Sean Lock discussing his contempt for Russell Brand has gone viral in the wake of criminal allegations being made against the 48-year-old comedian.

Last weekend, Brand was the subject of an expose in The Times, The Sunday Times and a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, featuring allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse from four women.

The alleged crimes took place between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied all claims.

The clip in question is taken from the Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, and originally aired in November 2014. In the footage, Lock says that he “hates” Brand because of his role as a father, and “fears” his daughters would “bring someone like that home”.

Lock, who died in 2021 at the age of 58, is seen discussing Brand in the wake of the comedian’s controversial comments about voting. In October 2013, Brand had urged people not to vote during an interview with Newsnight’s Jeremy Paxman.

Speaking on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Lock says: “The main problem now is that people get the politicians they deserve, because they don’t take any interest in politics. And [Brand] saying to people who are disaffected already, and aren’t engaged with the political process, ‘Don’t vote’, is the most moronic, self-serving, pathetic bit of attention-seeking w***.

He continues: “Probably the reason I hate him so much is because I’m a dad, and I’ve got this fear that my daughters will bring someone like that home.”

Lock then proceeds to do an impression of Brand, waving his hand in the air and saying, “Such a pleasure to be in your charming abode.”

The clip has circulated on social media, with many praising Lock for his criticism of Brand.

In the wake of The Times and Channel 4’s investigation, the BBC and Channel 4 have pledged to investigate the allegations against Brand.

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email news@independent.co.uk.

The Sunday Times has claimed that multiple other women have come forward with allegations against Brand in the wake of the report, which are currently being “rigorously checked”.

In the wake of the allegations, Channel 4 has removed all programmes linked to Brand from its streaming catalogue.

An interview with musician Dannii Minogue has also resurfaced following the claims, in which Minogue describes Brand as a “vile predator”.

The Australian singer met Brand in 2006, and claimed that he “wouldn’t take no for an answer”.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)