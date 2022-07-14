Russell T Davies compares Tory government to a ‘wounded dog’ in blazing awards speech: ‘The rabies will spread’
‘It’s a Sin’ show creator criticised government plans to sell Channel 4
Russell T Davies has criticised the government and its voters in a blistering new speech comparing the Conservative Party to a “wounded dog”.
The screenwriter and showrunner was on stage at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards on Wednesday (13 July), where he accepted an award for his powerful Aids drama It’s A Sin.
During his time at the podium, Davies made a point to voice his disagreement with the government’s decision to privatise Channel 4, announced in April.
“While I’ve got this stage, [It’s a Sin] was made by Channel 4, a public service broadcaster dedicated to making this kind of programme,” Davies told the audience.
“We know that the government has said that they’re going to sell that off. I know the government’s wounded at the moment, but it’s like a wounded dog; a wounded dog bites everyone. And the rabies will spread.”
The returning Doctor Who showrunner soon went on to state his lack of doubt that the government will press on with their proposed plans, saying: “We have to realise that the things the Tories say they will do, they do. They’re very good at that.
“We’re full of doubt, they’re not. They will do this. It is wrong.”
Finally, Davies turned his attention to the people who vote for the government.
He said: “I know I’m speaking to the converted, but there’s money in this room. And if there’s money in the room, that means there’s Tory voters in the room.”
As the audience began to applaud his words, Davies concluded his impassioned address with a final condemnation of the Party.
“You are here, and you’re certainly watching at home, so please know that you are voting for murderers, b*****ds, abusers and liars,” he said.
