Russell T Davies has said he is on Grindr because he finds it “fascinating”.

The writer and showrunner opened up about his dating life in a new interview with The Guardian. Davies told the publication: “Fifty-eight and dating. That’s not a good look.”

When asked if he uses Grindr – a dating app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people – Davies said: “At my age? I don’t think there’s much action at my age, do you?”

The It’s A Sin creator continued: “I am on Grindr. I’ve been on there for years because I find it fascinating.”

He added that everyone he meets on the app says the same thing. “Unfortunately, everyone goes, ‘Oh, you’re the man who wrote Doctor Who,’” Davies said.

The Queer as Folk creator was responsible for bringing the sci-fi series back on screen in 2005, working as head writer until he left in 2009.

Davies added that he would never meet up with anyone he met on Grindr in real life because “I’ve got too much fear of being murdered”.

He went on to explain that using Grindr and Twitter is useful for his writing.

“I write a lot about the modern world, and it’s very helpful. That’s why I read Twitter and don’t belong to it. I do go on Grindr, but I don’t Grind,” he said.

“I think it would be mad if I didn’t look at all those modern forms of communication.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Davies criticised the cliché in film and TV that gay characters “should be nice”.

He is due to reprise his role as showrunner on the forthcoming season of Doctor Who, taking over from Chris Chibnall.