Russell T Davies has hit out at culture secretary Nadine Dorries, branding her a “f***ing idiot”.

The Conservative politician was appointed to her new role last month, taking over from Oliver Dowden.

In her first few weeks she attacked the BBC, claiming that the corporation was full of by people whose parents work there and calling it “elitist” and “snobbish”.

Speaking to The i, It’s a Sin creator Davies said of Dorries’s comments: “The woman’s an idiot, a big f***ing idiot.

“She talked about the BBC having nepotism when she employed her own daughter.”

Davies, who has previously spoken out about the potential privatisation of Channel 4, discussed the threats facing funding for public service broadcasting, saying that the government only cared about “controlling” culture.

“I’m always happy to work for the BBC because I love them and I think everyone should get in there, man those battlements and fight for that channel,” he said.

“We’ve got another 10-15 years of this Government, there’s no shifting them. They’re invulnerable somehow. So yes, I’m very, very happy to work with the BBC.”

In September, Doctor Who fans celebrated the shock news that Davies was returning to the sci-fi series as showrunner 12 years after leaving his role as head writer.

Davies’ return will coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary in 2023 and he will remain as showrunner for future series.