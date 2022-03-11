Netflix has officially announced the premiere date of Russian Doll season two, along with a new teaser clip.

The acclaimed show first aired in 2019, and saw Natasha Lyonne starring as Nadia, a New York woman who was constantly dying and reliving her 36th birthday party after becoming trapped in a time-loop. The show was created by Lyonne alongside Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler.

When is it released?

The new series of the comedy-drama will debut on 20 April on Netflix.

What’s the premise?

Season two sees Nadia (Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) four years on from season one, having escaped from the original show’s time loop but facing a new challenge.

“Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations,” states the show’s official synopsis.

“At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.”

In an accompanying teaser, Nadia is shown groggily waking up in a subway car, exiting a grave, and falling down a long staircase.

While drinking shots with a friend, Nadia says: “When the universe f***s with you, let it.”

Season 2 teaser for Russian Doll

Who’s in the cast?

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy will be joining the cast in the forthcoming season, in addition to Sharlto Copley (Powers).

Russian Doll will premiere on Netflix on 20 April.