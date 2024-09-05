Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Ruth Langsford has shared a blunt response to a fan who questioned her over her separation from Eamonn Holmes.

In May, the TV presenters, who were axed from This Morning in 2020 , announced they had broken up after 14 years of marriage, with a spokesperson revealing “they are in the process of divorcing”.

Langsford and Holmes, both 64, wed in 2010 after 13 years together and are said to be “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”.

Four months on, Loose Women star Langsford shared a video that saw her describing a recipe for a green smoothie she drinks each day. The TV host can be seen wearing her wedding ring in the clip, with one person asking in the comments section: “Why has she still got her wedding rings on?”

Langsford bluntly replied: “Because I’m still married.”

While Langsford was expected to open up about their separation when she returned to the Loose Women presenting panel in July, she is yet to comment on the matter.

However, Holmes said on his GB News show: “Just before we move on, we’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

In November 2020, the pair were left “furious” after being axed from This Morning in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. They had hosted the ITV daytime series’s Friday episode since 2006.

Langsford remained with ITV, and regularly features on Loose Women as a host – but former GM:TV host Holmes moved to controversial channel GB News, where he hosts a breakfast show.

Holmes has three children with his first wife, Gabrielle, whom he married in 1985. Their relationship ended in 1994. He began dating Langsford two years later, but the pair kept their romance a secret out of respect for Gabrielle.

open image in gallery Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes announced their separation in May ( Getty Images )

After six years together, Holmes and Langsford had a son together and, in June 2010, they married at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.

Over the years, the couple have hosted a number of shows together, including ITV quiz show Gift Wrapped (2014), Channel 5’s How the Other Half Lives (2015-17) and dieting series Lose a Stone in Four Weeks, which debuted on Channel 4 in 2019.

They also presented Eamonn & Ruth’s 7 Year Itch (2017) and Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth (2018-19).