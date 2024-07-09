Ruth Langsford to speak out on Eamonn Holmes split on Loose Women

Support truly

Ruth Langsford is set to break her silence on her split from husband Eamonn Holmes as she returns to ITV’s Loose Women next week.

The presenter, 64, has been on an extended break from the ITV show following news of her divorce from Holmes, who she was married to for 14 years.

Langsford and Holmes, also 64, had been in a relationship since 1996, co-presenting This Morning from 2006 until they were axed in 2020 in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

According to sources who spoke to The Mail, Langsford feels she “owes” viewers an explanation.

Sources said she plans to address the split on air, surrounded by her close friends and co-stars on the panel. They said she feels she can’t return to TV without addressing why she has been absent since April.

A TV insider reportedly said: “The presenters on Loose Women have a history of opening up about their marriage splits on air and it’s a very supportive environment.

“Ruth knows the viewers are heavily invested in her breakup so she will be addressing her and Eamonn for the first time on the show.

“The audience has been there through the highs and the lows of her relationship, she has always been very open and honest and next week will be no different… she owes it to the viewers to say something.

“She will be surrounded by the people she’s closest to on the show and then will be drawing a line under it… she has no plans to do a big interview, this will be the one and only time she speaks.”

open image in gallery Holmes and Langsford ( GB News / Shutterstock )

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Last week, Holmes was forced to leave his GB News programme early due to poor health.

His sudden exit followed just days after the broadcaster told The Mirror that he felt as though he was living on “borrowed time” because his father had died at the age of 65 from a heart attack in 1991.

The veteran broadcaster is currently suffering from chronic back pain, and required a walker with a seat at the recent TRIC Awards, stating that he considered pulling out of the event due to the severe discomfort.