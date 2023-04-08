Rylan Clark says he can count his celebrity friends ‘on one hand’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rylan Clark has said that he can count his celebrity friends “on one hand”.

Appearing on Joe Lycett’s live Channel 4 show Late Night Lycett on Friday (7 April), Clark was asked by comedian Lycett to name his famous friends.

Admitting that he could “count them on one hand”, Clark listed Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, as well as Claire Richards from Steps.

“They’re my little nook,” he said.

Lycett responded by joking that his celebrity fans could be counted on 10 fingers, one each for the 10 members of the hip hop group Blazin’ Squad.

Clark has been vocal in the past about his love of Langsford and Holmes, who he worked with on This Morning.

In his memoir Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future, published last year, the presenter said that a visit from the married couple when he was in hospital due to his depression proved to be a “wake-up call”.

Following his divorce from his former husband last year, Clark took five months off work during which he struggled with depression and, at his lowest point, attempted suicide.

Clark with Eamonn Holmes (Getty Images)

After his suicide attempt, he was admitted to a private mental health hospital, and returned months later following a “spell of bad thoughts”.

“During this time, Mum secretly arranged for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to come and see me. They are two of my closest friends in this industry – well, almost step-parents really,” Clark wrote.

“I remember how their faces looked when they saw me, seeing how badly ill I was, and then Eamonn became very upset. I’d never seen Eamonn get upset like that before, and that was like a wake-up call.”

Clark continued: “I remember thinking, ‘Do I look that ill? Am I that bad?’ It was just awful. They stayed with me all that day.”

