‘I had a dodgy time’: Rylan Clark returns to work after being hospitalised

Rylan Clark has given fans an update on his health after he was hospitalised for a mysterious illness.

The presenter was taken to hospital for an “extended” stay in early February, meaning he missed his regular Saturday evening radio shows on BBC Radio 2 for several weeks. He has not disclosed the reason for his hospitalisation.

During an appearance on The One Show on Thursday (17 February), Clark told host Alex Jones that he is feeling better.

Jones asked Clark: “How are you? People have been worried.”

Clark replied: “You know me, I just love a little drama. I’m good now, thank you, I had a little bit of a dodgy time but I’m good.”

When Jones said he was “looking well and back on track”, Clark joked: “I am – it’s a lot of makeup.”

Last week, Clark posted a picture on Instagram in hospital with an IV in his arm, alongside the caption: “Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend. Won’t be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon.”

He had previously posted about having the flu, saying he was testing negative for Covid.

Earlier this week, on his podcast Ry-Union, Clark opened up about his mental state after the end of his marriage, admitting that he had believed he was “too strong” to struggle.

The It Takes Two and Supermarket Sweep host split from husband Dan Neal in 2021, after eight years together and six as a married couple.

Following the breakup, Clark took a four-month break from his work duties.