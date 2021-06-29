Rylan Clark-Neal ‘seeking help’ amid seven-week absence from TV and radio

Rylan Clark-Neal is “seeking help” after splitting from husband Dan Neal amid a seven-week absence from TV and radio.

The TV personality and This Morning regular, who found fame as a contestant on The X Factor, last presented his BBC Radio 2 show on 8 May, with bosses declaring at the time that they do not know when he will return.

Soon after, Clark-Neal pulled out of presenting at the Eurovision Song Contest, citing illness.

Now the presenter has announced that he has separated from his husband, former police officer and Big Brother star Dan Neal. The couple married in 2015.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage,” Clark-Neal told The Sun.

He added that he has “taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to [say] thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

In March, Clark-Neal said that he was “taking a break” from social media after experiencing trolling and becoming exasperated by it.

“I love social media, social media is not only lucrative when it comes down to money, it’s brilliant for communication, there are so many plus sides to it,” he told the Sorted with the Dyers podcast.

“But I found in the last three weeks, me looking at my phone, looking at my feed, looking at what is trending more so and I’m just getting to that point where I’m thinking this is a f***ing sewer.”

Rylan Clark-Neal and Dan Neal present ‘This Morning’ in 2017 (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Clark-Neal currently presents the rebooted Ready Steady Cook, which was renewed for a second series in February. He also presents the revived Supermarket Sweep.