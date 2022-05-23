Rylan Clark has told people to “lay off” Scott Mills after the DJ received an influx of online abuse.

Mills drew the ire of social media commenters while filling in for Ken Bruce on his BBC Radio 2’s pop music show.

On Twitter, Clark wrote: “Scott Mills is an amazing radio host and I’m loving hearing him on our @BBCRadio2 .

“He’s also one of the gooduns. Lay off x.”

Clark is one of many public figures and members of the public to have voiced their support for Mills, after the presenter was bombarded with disapproving and sometimes abusive messages.

Broadcaster India Willoughby wrote: “Scott Mills is quality. That’s the Tweet!”

BBC Radio Humberside presenter James Hoggarth wrote: “I know people don’t like change – and Ken Bruce will always be a hard act to cover. But I really don’t get this sudden surge.

“There’s a reason why Scott Mills is covering, because he’s a brilliantly creative and upbeat presenter. I could only dream of that as an opportunity.”

DJ Ben Ellis wrote: “I had hoped Scott Mills was trending for doing an amazing job! Alas my faith in humanity continually dwindles. If you knew anything about radio you wouldn’t slag Scott off!

“Post Bannister, you don’t last more than 20 years on Radio 1 if you’re not anything less than exceptional!”

Another commenter wrote: “Scott Mills has been very candid about his mental heath in the past and done a lot to support talking openly about it.

“To see him trending, with people being plain nasty about him is such a shame. Your words impact people. Ken Bruce would be equally disgusted by it.”

Mills is filling in for Bruce from 9.30am every day this week on BBC Radio 2.