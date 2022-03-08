Rylan Clark praised for hilarious response to troll who called him a ‘chav sl*t’

Rylan Clark left his followers “howling” on Tuesday (8 March) with his response to an internet troll who called him a “chav sl*t”.

The Twitter user had posted: “Apart from teeth that a bloody horse would be proud of, and speaking like a chav sl*t, what exactly do you contribute to society?”

Clark retweeted the comment and replied: “Well.., ya dad seemed happy when he left mine last night.”

The presenter’s followers were delighted with the comeback, with ballroom dancer James Jordan writing: “Bloody love this.”

Presenter Steph McGovern commented: “I am howling.”

Dominic Byrne, a newsreader on the Chris Moyles Breakfast Show, replied: “Just thought I’d mention that I think you’re bloody brilliant.

“You should be hosting GMB too – you’d be great with @susannareid100. Anyway – ignore the nob heads.”

Good Morning Britain host Reid then retweeted Byrne’s comment, showing her support for the idea.

Clark recently gave fans an update on his health after he was hospitalised for a mysterious illness.

The TV star was taken to hospital for an “extended” stay in early February, meaning he missed his regular Saturday evening radio shows on BBC Radio 2 for several weeks. He has not disclosed the reason for his hospitalisation

During an appearance onThe One Show last month, Clark told host Alex Jones that he is feeling better.

“I just love a little drama,” he joked. “I’m good now, thank you, I had a little bit of a dodgy time but I’m good.”