Rylan Clark has thanked fans for their support after a negative report about him was published in a tabloid newspaper.

On Sunday (30 January), a video was posted online showing the TV host out in central London. In it, he jokingly asks a fellow partygoer for “gear”. He then says in a non-serious manner: “Delete that now or I will f***ing kill you.”

After the video was released, Clark – who has spoken recently about his mental health problems in the wake of his split from ex husband Dan Neal – received a wide outpouring of love from celebrities and fans alike.

Later on Sunday afternoon, the former X Factor star returned to Twitter, writing: “Cheers for ur messages. Proper decent. Not usually expected on here. Thank u x.”

With the post, he shared a meme of EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy referencing her soap character. “What doesn’t kill you makes you Sonia,” read the caption.

The message prompted even more messages of support from Clark’s fans, with one tweet reading: “I’ve no idea what the story is Rylan, but we love listening to and watching you. You come across as a lovely, normal person. Your self deprecating humour has me in fits of laughter. Try not to worry about the story. None of us care, we just like you.”

“I don’t know the whole story but you do and I hope that you continue to make people smile and laugh with your energy,” another commenter added.

Initially responding to the report, Rylan tweeted: “Morning. Slow news day. Have a good Sunday.”

Earlier this month, Clark opened up about taking a four-month break from presenting on BBC Radio, admitting that he got “quite ill” and stopped eating following the end of his marriage.

Clark said that he had “felt alone” during the period and eventually “went away” to the hospital for “safety reasons”.

“When I say I disappeared, I literally disappeared,” he said. “I think they knew how bad I was. There were a select few people that needed to know that I was a danger to myself.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.