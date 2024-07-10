Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

It turns out Sabrina Carpenter isn’t the only famous voice in her family.

The 25-year-old “Espresso” singer is indeed related to the Emmy-winning actor Nancy Cartwright, 66, best known for her voice role of Bart Simpson on The Simpsons.

Cartwright shared the surprising news while answering fan questions on TikTok.

Reading aloud one of the questions that asked if Carpenter is her niece, Cartwright exclaimed: “Yes, absolutely!

“Isn’t that amazing when you find out that somebody that maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for like 35 some years, and some of you for like way less than that – find out that I’m related to this superstar?” she said. “She’s pretty amazing.”

In the video’s caption, Cartwright added: “The rumors are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece!”

Several fans reacted in shock to the revelation, with one writing in the comments: “Being a fan of The Simpsons and loving Sabrina Carpenter, this is so cool to find this out.”

open image in gallery ‘The rumors are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece,’ Nancy Cartwright said ( Getty Images )

“Sabrina Carpenter is related to Bart Simpson, Ay, caramba,” a second added, referencing Bart Simpson’s famous catchphrase.

“But why does Sabrina being related to Bart Simpson make so much sense?” a third questioned. “It really is a family attitude.”

A fourth argued that Cartwright is, in fact, the “superstar,” calling her “the voice of my generation.”

“Talent runs in the family,” another applauded.

Cartwright has been the voice of the eldest Simpson child since he was first introduced in a series of 1987 shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show.

She has also voiced the talking naked mole-rat Rufus on Disney’s popular animated action series Kim Possible, which ran from 2002 to 2007.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Carpenter, too, has roots with Disney. Before she rose to global fame with her music, she made a name for herself co-leading Disney Channel’s three-season sitcom Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2016.

She has continued acting, having most recently appeared in both the 2019 Netflix romcom Tall Girl and its 2022 sequel, Tall Girl 2, Carey Williams’s 2022 thriller Emergency and Justin Baldoni’s romance musical Clouds (2020).

This September, Carpenter will embark on her 29-date Short n’ Sweet tour across North America. The tour will be in support of her new Short n’ Sweet album, dropping on August 23.

The “Feather” singer will make stops in major US cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; Raleigh, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida and; San Diego, California, before wrapping in Los Angeles, California on November 15.