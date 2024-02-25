For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pedro Pascal admitted to being inebriated as he accepted an award for The Last of Us at the 2024 Sag Awards.

The 48-year-old actor, who starred opposite Bella Ramsey in the acclaimed post-apocalyptic TV show, told the audience that he was “a little drunk” as he accepted the prize for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons. I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk,” he said, before shouting: “Thank you so much for this!”

In his acceptance speech, Pascal also thanked his family and HBO, who produced The Last of Us, joking that he was grateful because “I have no skills... I have no other interests.”

The Narcos star also quipped that he was unable to remember the names of his fellow nominees.

“I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m going to leave,” he joked.

In The Last of Us, Pascal plays Joel, a jaded survivor of a fungal apocalypse who takes young Ellie (Ramsey) under his wing. The series, which is set to return for a second season, is adapted from a popular video game.

Elsewhere at the Sag Awards, it was Christopher Nolan’s three-hour biopic Oppenheimer that emerged as the night’s big winner, taking home three trophies, for Best Ensemble Cast, Male Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture, for Cillian Murphy, and Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture, for Robert Downey Jr.

Pedro Pascal at the Sag Awards 2024 (Getty Images)

Emily Blunt was nominated for Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture, but lost out on the award to Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone.

It isn’t the first time that Pascal has stolen the limelight this awards season. The actor has enjoyed a lighthearted feud with Succession star and rival nominee Kieran Culkin, with the pair exchanging exagerated barbs while on stage at different ceremonies.

While accepting the Golden Globe award for his performance as Succession’s Roman Roy, Culkin told Pascal to “suck it”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Pascal then issued a foul-mouthed retort at the 2024 Emmys, while he was presenting an award with a visibly injured shoulder.

Cillian Murphy at the 2024 Sag Awards (Getty Images)

The actor was seen wearing a sling around his arm, having sustained an injury in the days before.

He told the crowd: “A lot of people have been asking about my arm, it’s actually my shoulder... Kieran Culkin beat the s*** out of me.”

The moment was, however, cut from the TV broadcast of the event.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Pascal has been cast in a new reboot of Marvel’s Fantastic Four.