This Morning has paid tribute to Sam Rubin after his death just days since he last appeared on the ITV daytime show.

Rubin’s death was confirmed by a source close to US station KTLA 5, where he hosted the “Morning News” segment. The 64-year-old died from a heart attack.

The reporter, who was hailed as “a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world”, was known by UK viewers as the entertainment correspondent who would provide updates live from Hollywood.

Paying tribute to Rubin, This Morning’s official social media accounts wrote: “We have very heavy hearts this weekend with the news from Los Angeles that our Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin has died at the age of 64.

“Sam was an Emmy-winning entertainment correspondent and presenter for Los Angeles’ No 1 morning show on KTLA, and regularly broadcast live into This Morning.

The tribute continued: “He woke up Tinseltown every day for decades with his likeable charm and knowledgeable take on the movie world, he was on first name terms with the stars and became affectionately known as ‘Hollywood Sam’. We will miss him.

This Morning said there would be a special tribute to Rubin on the next episode, which will air on Monday (13 May), adding: “In the meantime, we send our condolences to his wife Leslie, their four children and Sam’s colleagues at KTLA.”

Among the famous faces paying tribute to Rubin were the actors Mark Hamill and Ben Stiller. Stiller wrote on X/Twitter: “So sad and sorry to hear of Sam Rubin’s passing. Consummate pro.

“I did my first interview with him in something like ‘93, and countless times over the years. He loved actors and movies.

“He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon.”

Sam Rubin has died ( ITV )

KTLA news also said it is “profoundly saddened” by the news of his death.

“Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades,” a statement on X said.

“His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most.”

As well as entertainment reporting, Rubin also co-authored two biographies with Richard Taylor, one about the former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (Jackie: A Lasting Impression) and a second on actor Mia Farrow.