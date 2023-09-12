Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miss Moneypenny actor Samantha Bond has addressed fan concerns over her health following an appearance on Loose Women.

The 61-year-old British star, who also starred in Downton Abbey, was interviewed by the ITV show’s panellists, Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Kelly Holmes, on Monday (11 September).

Bond was in the studio to discuss her new project, the Channel 5 series The Inheritance. During her interview, many viewers expressed their concern for the actor, believing her to be in discomfort after spotting her “shaking”.

Shortly after the episode aired, though, Bond stepped in to clear up any worry, telling one fan she had “frozen shoulder”, and assuring her followers it was “nothing worse”.

According to the NHS, frozen shoulder is when your shoulder is painful and stiff for months, sometimes years. It can be treated with shoulder exercises and painkillers.

Bond played Miss Monepyenny in the Pierce Brosnan 007 films, which started with Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and concluded with 2002's Die Another Day.

In Downton Abbey, she played the wealthy widow Lady Rosamund Painswick, who is the sister of Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville).

Her other credits include the short-lived drama series Home Fires and Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures, in which she played the villainous Mrs Wormwood.

The Inheritance, a new four-part series on Channel 5, was created by Doc Martin writer Aschlin Ditta, and follows three siblings trying to learn whether their father’s death was an accident or a murder.

Samantha Bond on ‘Loose Women’ (ITV)

The James Bond franchise is currently on hiatus following the release of No Time to Die in 2021.

While Daniel Craig’s time as the spy is over, producers have yet to confirm his replacement. Among the most popular rumoured contenders for the coveted role are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his roles in action films such as Kick-Ass and Bullet Train, and Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

Meanwhile, Luther star Idris Elba, a former favourite to replace Craig, said in June 2023 that the discourse around the character’s race has put him off the idea of taking on the coveted film role.

Casting director Debbie McWilliams recently ruled out younger actors from the role as they “didn’t have the mental capacity” for the iconic part.