Samuel L Jackson has reportedly stunned local diners in a Huddersfield restaurant after being spotted in the area filming a new series.

The actor is believed to have arrived in Yorkshire to film the forthcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion.

Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in several films throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to front his own Disney Plus series as the character.

Local reports have confirmed multiple sightings of the Hollywood A-lister, as Secret Invasion prepares to film in Halifax and Leeds.

He has reportedly been seen taking photographs with fans and dining in a local restaurant.

Secret Invasion will also star Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn, who is reprising the role of Talos from Captain Marvel.

The series is expected to debut on Disney Plus later this year, and will consist of six episodes.

Last year, Tom Cruise made headlines when he arrived in the UK to shoot scenes for the next Mission: Impossible film.

The Jerry Maguire star visited a Birmingham curry house and enjoyed one dish so much he immediately ordered a second – prompting one fan to brand him “Tommy two tikkas”.