The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman shares advice for fans who want Netflix to greenlight season two

‘We’ve been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough’

Annabel Nugent
Wednesday 24 August 2022 10:33
Comments
Sandman: Neil Gaiman reveals he spent last 30 years preventing film and TV adaptations

The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman has spoken about what it would take for Netflix to greenlight a second season.

Earlier this month, the streaming giant released a small screen adaptation of Gaiman’s comic book series The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie.

The series has received mostly favourable reviews from fans and critics, earning an 87 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

News of a second season, however, has not been announced, and the future of the series is still up in the air.

Gaiman was candid when speaking about the chances of Netflix approving season two, and what it would take for the streamer to do so.

Asked why the show’s future is in question despite its popularity, Gaiman tweeted: “Because Sandman is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well.

“So yes, we’ve been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough.”

Gaiman went on to explain that viewers who watch the show until its conclusion in a short amount of time may help swing the odds in its favour.

“It does, yes,” he responded to a fan who asked if binge-watching made the show appear more appealing and popular.

(Neil Gaiman Twitter)
(Neil Gaiman Twitter)
(Neil Gaiman Twitter)

“Because they are looking at ‘completion rates’. So people watching it at their own pace don’t show up.”

Gaiman, who also wrote Coraline and the David Tennant series Good Omens, added: “In the old Nielsen Ratings days the only thing networks cared about was who (and how many) were watching. Now the streamers want to know that people are watching and completing.”

A recent bonus episode of The Sandman, released two weeks after the series, appeared to make a dig at JK Rowling in a reference that divided viewers.

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix now.

