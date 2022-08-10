Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Neil Gaiman has issued a message to “hostile” fans of The Sandman as the Netflix adaptation is released.

An adaptation of Gaiman’s beloved DC Comics series has been in the works for many years, and the wait is finally over.

The 10-part series was released on the streaming service on Friday (5 August), and has received positive reviews from audiences. Read The Independent’s review here.

One question some people had ahead of the release was whether it was targeted at fans or if those who hadn’t read the comics could enjoy the episodes, too.

Gaiman cleared this up on Twitter, saying the series was “absolutely enjoyable for those of you who haven’t read Sandman. We made it as much for you as for the people who had read Sandman”.

One fan replied: “I hope you’re right, because Sandman fans can be very hostile to people who haven’t read the comics. Like, it’s like we don’t have the right to watch the TV series, because we’re not fans.”

Here, Gaiman stepped in to clarify “nobody gets to gatekeep Sandman”.

He continued: “Not as a comic, not in the audible adaptation and definitely not on the TV. There’s no entrance exam, nor should there be. Everyone is welcome.”

Neil Gaiman had a word for ‘hostile fans of ‘The Sandman’ on Twitter (Twitter)

His comments are similar to those made by Metallica when the rock band’s song, “Master of Puppets”, appeared in Stranger Things.

After impressing young fans on social media, who praised the character Eddie Munson’s “most metal” guitar solo on the series, the song began to rise up the charts around the world.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

However, one comment relating to the song’s inclusion on the show frustrated the band, and led to a disclaimer.

Jenna Coleman in ‘The Sandman' (Netflix)

The remark came in reply to a video Metallica shared of them performing “Master of Puppets” live. It read: “I’m sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya.”

Metallica replied: “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

The Sandman and Stranger Things are available to stream now on Netflix.