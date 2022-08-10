Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman shares message for ‘hostile’ fans regarding new Netflix series

Writer made a disclaimer as adaptation arrived on streaming service

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 10 August 2022 10:46
Comments
The Sandman: First look at Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman comic

Neil Gaiman has issued a message to “hostile” fans of The Sandman as the Netflix adaptation is released.

An adaptation of Gaiman’s beloved DC Comics series has been in the works for many years, and the wait is finally over.

The 10-part series was released on the streaming service on Friday (5 August), and has received positive reviews from audiences. Read The Independent’s review here.

One question some people had ahead of the release was whether it was targeted at fans or if those who hadn’t read the comics could enjoy the episodes, too.

Gaiman cleared this up on Twitter, saying the series was “absolutely enjoyable for those of you who haven’t read Sandman. We made it as much for you as for the people who had read Sandman”.

Recommended

One fan replied: “I hope you’re right, because Sandman fans can be very hostile to people who haven’t read the comics. Like, it’s like we don’t have the right to watch the TV series, because we’re not fans.”

Here, Gaiman stepped in to clarify “nobody gets to gatekeep Sandman”.

He continued: “Not as a comic, not in the audible adaptation and definitely not on the TV. There’s no entrance exam, nor should there be. Everyone is welcome.”

Neil Gaiman had a word for ‘hostile fans of ‘The Sandman’ on Twitter

(Twitter)

His comments are similar to those made by Metallica when the rock band’s song, “Master of Puppets”, appeared in Stranger Things.

After impressing young fans on social media, who praised the character Eddie Munson’s “most metal” guitar solo on the series, the song began to rise up the charts around the world.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

However, one comment relating to the song’s inclusion on the show frustrated the band, and led to a disclaimer.

Jenna Coleman in ‘The Sandman'

(Netflix)

The remark came in reply to a video Metallica shared of them performing “Master of Puppets” live. It read: “I’m sorry Metallica for all the fake Stranger Things fans love ya.”

Recommended

Metallica replied: “FYI – EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you’ve been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time.”

The Sandman and Stranger Things are available to stream now on Netflix.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in