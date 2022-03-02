Sandra Oh says she ‘couldn’t believe’ how many Korean people were at the SAG Awards
‘I was like, “There’s a Korean, there’s a Korean, there’s a Korean...”’
Sandra Oh has shared her excitement after observing the number of Korean people attending the SAG Awards this year.
The Killing Eve star was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at this year’s ceremony, for her work in Netflix limited series The Chair.
Oh missed out on the award to Jean Smart, but told Variety that her experience was positive nonetheless.
“It was so exciting, being at the SAG awards I couldn’t believe how many Korean people were there,” she said, via Press Association.
“I was like, ‘there’s a Korean, there’s a Korean, there’s a Korean.’”
Squid Game actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung took home the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male and Female Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.
Their wins made history, as they were the first actors from a non-English-language series to win acting prizes at the annual ceremony.
Oh has previously spoken out about Asian representation in the entertainment industry. In 2020, she referred to the UK as being “behind” when it comes to diversity, on and off-screen.
As a result, the former Grey’s Anatomy star was pleased to see the Squid Game actors being recognised in this way.
“I have to tell you, being at this game for a long time, and that wasn’t the case for a long time, so to be able to still be here and witnessing it is extremely satisfying,” she said.
“I feel like being recognised by your peers such as the SAG Awards, is very important to a global acceptance of actors.”
“It’s a big family, it’s a tribe and that was really what the SAGs were about.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies