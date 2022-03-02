Sandra Oh says she ‘couldn’t believe’ how many Korean people were at the SAG Awards

Sandra Oh has shared her excitement after observing the number of Korean people attending the SAG Awards this year.

The Killing Eve star was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at this year’s ceremony, for her work in Netflix limited series The Chair.

Oh missed out on the award to Jean Smart, but told Variety that her experience was positive nonetheless.

“It was so exciting, being at the SAG awards I couldn’t believe how many Korean people were there,” she said, via Press Association.

“I was like, ‘there’s a Korean, there’s a Korean, there’s a Korean.’”

Squid Game actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung took home the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male and Female Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.

Their wins made history, as they were the first actors from a non-English-language series to win acting prizes at the annual ceremony.

Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung won SAG awards at the 2022 ceremony (Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Oh has previously spoken out about Asian representation in the entertainment industry. In 2020, she referred to the UK as being “behind” when it comes to diversity, on and off-screen.

As a result, the former Grey’s Anatomy star was pleased to see the Squid Game actors being recognised in this way.

“I have to tell you, being at this game for a long time, and that wasn’t the case for a long time, so to be able to still be here and witnessing it is extremely satisfying,” she said.

“I feel like being recognised by your peers such as the SAG Awards, is very important to a global acceptance of actors.”

“It’s a big family, it’s a tribe and that was really what the SAGs were about.”