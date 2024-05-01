Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sangita Myska leaves LBC after time off air as Vanessa Feltz joins in station shake-up

Over 25,000 people signed a petition calling for LBC to reinstate Myska after she appeared to be taken off air

Maira Butt
Wednesday 01 May 2024 12:25
Comments
Close
LBC host left stunned as caller says 'Rishi Sunak isn't even British'

Radio host Sangita Myska has left LBC, the radio station’s parent company, Global, has confirmed.

In a statement shared on Wednesday (1 May), Global also announced that TV personality Vanessa Feltz is set to join the company. However, Feltz will not be replacing Myska, as she will join the channel’s weekend programming instead.

This comes after significant social media speculation following a period where Myska did not appear during her regular live slot. The last time the host was on the show was on 14 April, with Conservative parliamentary candidate and commentator Ali Miraj replacing her ever since.

However, Global made no reference to the petition or Myska’s absence, insisting that the changes were part of a “refreshed weekend schedule”.

LBC said: “As part of the changes, Sangita Myska is leaving the station at the end of her contract, after nearly two years with the station.”

The station’s senior managing editor Tom Cheal added: “We’d like to thank Sangita for her fantastic contribution to LBC and wish her every success in the future.”

Over 25,000 people have signed a petition asking LBC to reinstate Myska as it appeared she had been taken off air, with listeners speculating the absence was linked to an interview she conducted with an Israeli government spokesperson over its military action in Gaza.

The Independent has reached out to LBC for comment.

Feltz is not replacing Myska but is joining a ‘refreshed weekend schedule’ (LBC/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, 62-year-old Feltz said she was excited to join the channel.

“After a long and passionate courtship, I’ve finally succumbed to the allure of LBC,” she said.

“Actually, I was powerless to resist. Global’s dynamism is mesmerising and it is THE high-octane station from which to broadcast, in this riveting election year. I can’t wait to join the Global family and get cracking. Brace yourself for May 4th – May the fourth be with you!”

Myska was last seen grilling Israeli government spokesperson Avi Hyman (LBC)

Cheal added: “Vanessa is a leading light in broadcasting who is outspoken, incisive and understands what matters to LBC listeners. We’re delighted to have her on board.”

LBC also confirmed that Miraj would have two weekend shows after his stint as a guest host on Myska’s slot.

Other changes include Iain Dale’s programme being extended to five days a week with an extra show on Friday evenings.

