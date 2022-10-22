LBC host left stunned as caller says ‘Rishi Sunak isn’t even British’

LBC host Sangita Myska was left stunned after a caller said that Rishi Sunak "isn’t even British".

The caller, who claimed to be a Tory party member, said the former chancellor had "American allegiances", before Ms Myska stated that Mr Sunak was born in the UK.

Mr Sunak has reportedly already met the 100 Tory MP backers required to stand in the latest Conservative leadership contest, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by Friday (28 October).

