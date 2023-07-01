Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Jessica Parker has said she “couldn’t have been more upset” after news of Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That cameo was leaked.

Cattrall was the only one of the original Sex and the City leads not to return for the ongoing sequel series. However, it was reported last month that she would be making a short cameo appearance during the finale of season two.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Parker addressed the spoiler, stating that she “couldn’t have been more upset” that the surprise was ruined.

“Anyway, yeah. It’s a big bummer because it would’ve been so like fireworks in the middle, you know, and also because we want to make sure that expectations are real,” she told the host.

The scene in question will reportedly see Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, reconnect with Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) over the phone.

Describing Cattrall’s cameo, Parker continued: “Like it’s a little exchange that is happy and it says everything about their relationship and all the stuff that’s off camera.

“Like yeah, they’re talking. They talk all the time, and it comes at a significant moment of the series so…”

Cattrall originally played Samantha on Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004. She went on to reprise the role in two feature film adaptations, though Cattrall declined to participate in And Just Like That’s first season.

In an interview this week, Cattrall appeared to pour cold water on speculation that she could take on a bigger role in season three of And Just Like That.

Kim Cattrall (Getty Images)

“That’s as far as I’m gonna go,” she said, adding: “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

In recent years, Cattrall has reportedly been involved in a feud with her former Sex and the City co-stars, including Parker. In October 2017, Cattrall claimed that she was “never friends” with her co-stars.

You can read a full timeline of their feud here.

And Just Like That airs Thursdays on Sky Comedy and Now in the UK, and Max in the US.

You can check out The Independent’s review of the latest episode here.