Kim Cattrall gives update on And Just Like That appearances after cameo

Kim Cattrall appeared to insinuate that her upcoming And Just Like That... cameo will be her final return to the Sex and the City universe.

For six seasons and two follow-up films later, the 66-year-old British-born actor starred as Samantha Jones in the seminal comedy-drama about four single friends living in New York City, which were released between 1998 to 2010.

Yet, for years Cattrall had insisted that she had no plans to reprise the role, even giving Variety a definite “no” in a 2022 interview when asked if hopeful fans could expect to see her in Max’s spin-off. She did not feature in the show’s first season.

However, earlier this month, the Glamorous star shocked fans when she announced that she would be returning for a small cameo in the season two finale of And Just Like That.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager on NBC’s Friday (30 June) episode of the Today show about the experience, Catrall said: “It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon.”

When asked by Hager whether it made her want to dip her toe “even further in”, the actor responded: “That’s as far as I’m gonna go”.

Following up, Hager asked: “But did it make you say goodbye to Samantha or no?”

“I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha,” Cattrall answered thoughtfully. “She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Cattrall’s return to the role comes amid a falling out between her and Sarah Jessica Parker, which the former kickstarted in October 2017 when she claimed that she was “never friends” with her co-stars.

Last year, Parker responded to Cattrall’s public comments for the first time, telling The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that hearing them had been “very painful”.

On Wednesday (28 June), Cattrall revealed that before agreeing to the cameo, she insisted on bringing costume designer Pat Field back.

“Because I just thought that if I’m gonna come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did,” she said.

And Just Like That airs Thursdays on Sky Comedy and Now in the UK, and Max in the US.