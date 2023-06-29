Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Cattrall has admitted that she “got creative” with her cameo in And Just Like That, as she discussed returning to theSex and the City spin-off for the first time.

The sequel series, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Davis, returned for its second season in June, two years after debuting in 2021. You can read our recap of episode three here.

While their Sex and the City co-star Cattrall has not previously appeared in the series, amid her feud with Parker, it was recently revealed that she will return as sexually adventurous publicist Samantha Jones for a cameo in season two.

Cattrall filmed the scene, which will feature in the final episode of And Just Like That… season two, on her own, meaning she did not have to interact with her former castmates.

Appearing on The View on Wednesday (28 June), the 66-year-old was asked about her shock return to the spin-off.

“Well, it’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’” Cattrall told the panellists. “I went, ‘Hmmm. Let me get creative.’”

She continued: “One of those things was to get [costume designer] Pat Field back. Because I just thought that if I’m gonna come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style. I gotta push it. And we did.”

Cattrall played Samantha on Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004, reprising the role for two feature films. However, she subsequently suggested she was unwilling to return to the role again.

Parker in ‘And Just Like That' (HBO)

This comes amid a falling out between Cattrall and Parker, which the former kickstarted in October 2017 when she shocked fans by claiming that she was “never friends” with her co-star.

You can find the full timeline of their feud here.

Commenting on Cattrall’s return, Parker said that the experience was “really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic”.

“We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back,” she said. “It’s been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

However, their co-star Davis shut down suggestions that the cameo had provided “closure” to tensions between the And Just Like That cast and Cattrall.

“I don’t know that there’s a closure or resolution necessarily. Those are kind of big things that I don’t know that we were going for,” she said.

“I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought, here is our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her, and wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her.”

Davis continued: “That’s what we wanted, and then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.”

And Just Like That airs Thursdays on Sky Comedy and Now in the UK, and Max in the US.